BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Intermediate results to be declared today at results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said that it will announce the Class 12 results on Monday, March 23. The BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 result will be declared on the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.
The BSEB Class 12 result 2026 will be declared for all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce.
The Bihar Board will also release the toppers' list along with the Intermediate marks for Class 12 exams 2026.
According to the Bihar Board, the results for the BSEB Class 12 exams 2026 or the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 will be released on Monday, March 23, at 1:15 PM.
Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on ‘Click Here For Intermediate Annual 12th Result 2026’
Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and Captcha
Step 4: Click on ‘View’ button to submit the response
Step 5: Your result will reflect on the screen.
Step 6: Save a copy for future use.
There are indications that students may be able to check results via SMS by sending:
“BIHAR12 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER” to 56263
However, this facility has not yet been officially confirmed, and students should rely on official websites for accurate and timely access.
Stay tuned on LiveMint for Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates
Roll Number and Roll Code, required for logging in, are mentioned at the top of the Bihar Board Admit Card 2026.
Students can check results via SMS by messaging “BIHAR12 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER” to 56263.
However, this facility has not yet been officially confirmed, and students should rely on official websites for accurate and timely access.
The BSEB Class 12 result 2026 will be declared for all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce.
In case of a login error, students must refresh the BSEB Result Page and submit their credentials again.
Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on ‘Click Here For Intermediate Annual 12th Result 2026’
Step 3: Enter Roll Code, Roll Number and Captcha
Step 4: Click on ‘View’ button to submit the response
Step 5: Your result will reflect on the screen.
Step 6: Save a copy for future use.
According to the Bihar Board, the results for the BSEB Class 12 exams 2026 or the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 will be released on Monday, March 23, at 1:15 PM.