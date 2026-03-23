Bihar Board Class 12 toppers list: Check toppers from Science, Commerce, Arts here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, on Monday announced the Class 12 results, becoming the first state in India to declare the 2026 board results. Girls once again outperformed boys, with 26 students topping the examination, the majority of whom were girls. A total of 85.19% of students passed the examination — 86.23% of girls and 84.09% of boys.
Stream-wise performance showed that Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Science and Arts.
In the Arts stream, Nishu Kumari from Gaya secured the top position with 479 marks (95.8%), while Siddhi Shukla and Chandradip Kumar were also among the leading performers.
In the BSEB Class 12 Results 2026, Aditya Prakash Awan from Samastipur topped the Science stream with 481 marks (96.20%). Sakshi Kumari followed closely with 479 marks.
Aditi Kumar emerged as the topper in the Commerce stream with 480 marks, while Mahi Kumari secured the second position with 476 marks.
Students can check and download their results on the board’s official websites — interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com — or through the Mint result checker.
Once declared, results will be available on multiple official portals, including:
interbiharboard.com
results.biharboardonline.com
Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their marks online. Scorecards can be downloaded directly from the result page.
To check results quickly once they are out:
Visit any official BSEB result website
To clear the BSEB Class 12 exams, candidates must meet minimum subject-wise thresholds:
These benchmarks are designed to ensure students meet basic academic standards across disciplines.
Following the announcement, the board and the Bihar government typically recognise top performers with cash awards, laptops and certificates, reinforcing academic achievement across the state.