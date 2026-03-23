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Bihar Board Class 12 toppers list: Check toppers from Science, Commerce, Arts here

Stream-wise performance showed that Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Science and Arts.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated23 Mar 2026, 04:24 PM IST
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Bihar Board Class 12 results: Students celebrating after declaring Bihar Board class 12th Intermediate examination results at DAV High School, Danapur in Patna, Bihar.
Bihar Board Class 12 results: Students celebrating after declaring Bihar Board class 12th Intermediate examination results at DAV High School, Danapur in Patna, Bihar.
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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, on Monday announced the Class 12 results, becoming the first state in India to declare the 2026 board results. Girls once again outperformed boys, with 26 students topping the examination, the majority of whom were girls. A total of 85.19% of students passed the examination — 86.23% of girls and 84.09% of boys.

Stream-wise performance showed that Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Science and Arts.

Bihar Board stream toppers for Class 12 results:

In the Arts stream, Nishu Kumari from Gaya secured the top position with 479 marks (95.8%), while Siddhi Shukla and Chandradip Kumar were also among the leading performers.

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Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Aditya Prakash Aman bags rank 1

Science stream:

In the BSEB Class 12 Results 2026, Aditya Prakash Awan from Samastipur topped the Science stream with 481 marks (96.20%). Sakshi Kumari followed closely with 479 marks.

Commerce stream:

Aditi Kumar emerged as the topper in the Commerce stream with 480 marks, while Mahi Kumari secured the second position with 476 marks.

Students can check and download their results on the board’s official websites — interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com — or through the Mint result checker.

Also Read | BSEB 12th Result 2026: Intermediate result out — How to download marksheet

Bihar Board Result 2026: Where and how to check BSEB Inter results

Once declared, results will be available on multiple official portals, including:

interbiharboard.com

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their marks online. Scorecards can be downloaded directly from the result page.

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Bihar Board Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to access your marks

To check results quickly once they are out:

Visit any official BSEB result website

  • Click on the Intermediate (Class 12) result link
  • Enter roll number and roll code
  • Submit details to view your score
  • Students are advised to download and save a copy for admission and verification purposes.

Bihar Board Result 2026: Pass marks and evaluation criteria explained

To clear the BSEB Class 12 exams, candidates must meet minimum subject-wise thresholds:

  • 33% in theory papers
  • 40% in practical components

These benchmarks are designed to ensure students meet basic academic standards across disciplines.

Also Read | BSEB 10th, 12th Bihar Board exam 2026: How to download dummy admit card

Bihar Board Result 2026: What happens after results are declared

Following the announcement, the board and the Bihar government typically recognise top performers with cash awards, laptops and certificates, reinforcing academic achievement across the state.

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About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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