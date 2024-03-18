Bihar Board 12th Results 2024: BSEB to announce Inter results soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams soon. While there hasn't been an official confirmation regarding the announcement dates, reports suggest that the Class 12 results are expected to be announced tomorrow, March 20.