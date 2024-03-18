Bihar Board 12th Results 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams soon. While there hasn't been an official confirmation regarding the announcement dates, reports suggest that the Class 12 results are expected to be announced tomorrow, March 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Class 12 exams were held between February 1 and February 15. Notably BSEB has already made available the Answer Keys for the objective-type questions.

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th exam: BSEB releases Matric exam answer keys Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access their results, candidates will be required to provide their roll code and roll number.

As per media reports, the BSEB is conducting interviews for topper students and once the interviews are done, the Class 12 results will be announced.

Last year, Bihar Board 12th Results were declared on 21 March.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal to see seven-phase polls | Check voting schedule here How to check BSEB Bihar board Class 12 exams 2024 Visit to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Open the Inter (Class 12th) result link.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Check your subject-wise marks and download the page.

