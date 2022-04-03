The Bihar School examination Board (BSEB) will conclude the application process for rechecking or scrutiny today, 3 April. Interested candidates are advised to quickly apply for the process.

The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students will need to pay a fee of ₹70 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process. The application process for rechecking is standard. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Ids.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33%. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The students can take inter exams next year.

A total of 80.15% students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on 16 March.

Here's how to apply for scrutiny or rechecking for BSEB Intermediate and 12th board exams

-Visit the official BSEB website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

-Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck link

-Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number

-Login using the system-generated application ID

-Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject

-Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

