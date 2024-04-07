BSEB has released the datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 Special and Compartmental examinations for the academic year 2023-24. Check exam dates, date sheet, and other details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the date sheet for the Class 10\Matric and Class 12\Intermediate for Special and Compartmental examinations for the academic year 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates willing to appear in these exams can check the dates and schedule on the board's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The schedule is also available on its official social media platforms.

Also read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Highlights: BSEB result OUT at bsebmatric.org, What's next? The Bihar Board Class 10 compartment exam is scheduled to begin on May 4 and wrap up by May 11, as per the schedule. Meanwhile, the Class 12 exams are slated to commence on April 29 and end by May 11. Both of these exams will be conducted in two shifts on all exam days. The three-hour-long exams will have the first shift beginning at 9.30 am and concluding by 12:15 to 12:45 pm while the second shift starts at 2 pm and ends by 4:45 to 5:15 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar Board Matric examination result On March 31, the results of the Bihar Board Matric examination were announced. A total of 16,64,252 students comprising 8,58,785 girls and 8,05,467 boys appeared for the Class 10 exams. The pass percentage stood at 82.91 per cent as 13,79,842 students qualified the exam.

Also read: BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared: Class 12 Inter results out, check score here Shivankar Kumar from Purnea district was declared as the topper with 489 marks while Adarsh Kumar from Samastipur secured second position with 488 marks. Four students, namely Aaditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari, Shajiya Parveen; occupied third position as all scored equal marks. The Bihar Board released a list of 51 students, 23 of whom are girls while 28 are boys who are in the Top 10 list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar Board Intermediate examination result On March 23, the Intermediate results were declared. A total of 1,291,684 students appeared for the exam while1,126,439 students qualified the exams. This resulted in an overall pass percentage of 87.21 per cent.

