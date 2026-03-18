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Bihar Board Result 2026 to be declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon: Everything you need to know

Bihar Board Result 2026: Bihar Board 10th and 12th results will be announced soon on biharboardonline.com. The BSEB, or Bihar School Examination Board, is preparing to announce the results of the 10th and 12th board examinations for 2026. 

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Updated18 Mar 2026, 10:13 AM IST
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Bihar Board Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 within days, with indications that the final stages of topper verification are already underway
Bihar Board Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 within days, with indications that the final stages of topper verification are already underway(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
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Bihar Board Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 within days, with indications that the final stages of topper verification are already underway. If past trends hold, the results could be released later this week or early next week, offering clarity to over 1.3 million students awaiting their scores.

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Bihar Board Result 2026 timeline: What past trends suggest

The BSEB has historically declared Intermediate results within 30 to 41 days of the final examination. In 2025, results were announced on March 25, 38 days after the last exam. Similar timelines were observed in previous years, reinforcing expectations of an imminent announcement.

This year’s evaluation process appears to be following a comparable schedule, with physical verification of toppers signalling that the results are in their final phase.

Bihar Board Result 2026: Why topper verification signals results are near

The commencement of topper verification is widely seen as the clearest indicator that results are ready. The BSEB conducts in-person checks of high scorers to eliminate discrepancies and ensure merit rankings are accurate.

Historically, the board releases results shortly after this process concludes, making the current development a strong signal that the announcement is imminent.

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Bihar Board Result 2026: Where and how to check BSEB Inter results

Once declared, results will be available on multiple official portals, including:

  • interbiharboard.com
  • results.biharboardonline.com
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their marks online. Scorecards can be downloaded directly from the result page.

Bihar Board Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to access your marks

To check results quickly once they are out:

  • Visit any official BSEB result website
  • Click on the Intermediate (Class 12) result link
  • Enter roll number and roll code
  • Submit details to view your score

Students are advised to download and save a copy for admission and verification purposes.

Bihar Board Result 2026: Pass marks and evaluation criteria explained

To clear the BSEB Class 12 exams, candidates must meet minimum subject-wise thresholds:

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  • 33% in theory papers
  • 40% in practical components

These benchmarks are designed to ensure students meet basic academic standards across disciplines.

Bihar Board Result 2026: SMS result option

There are indications that students may be able to check results via SMS by sending:

“BIHAR12 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER” to 56263

However, this facility has not yet been officially confirmed, and students should rely on official websites for accurate and timely access.

Bihar Board Result 2026: A look at past result timelines

BSEB has consistently announced results within roughly a month of exams ending. In recent years, the gap has ranged between 30 and 41 days, placing this year’s expected timeline firmly in line with past trends.

Bihar Board Result 2026: What happens after results are declared

Following the announcement, the board and the Bihar government typically recognise top performers with cash awards, laptops and certificates, reinforcing academic achievement across the state.

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Bihar Board Result 2026: The bigger picture

With over 13.17 lakh candidates appearing this year—including nearly 74,000 from Patna alone—the scale of the examination remains vast. The upcoming results will not only determine individual academic futures but also set the tone for admissions across colleges in the months ahead.

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