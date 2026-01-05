Bihar BSEB STET 2025: Results to be declared soon at biharboardonline.com, details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that it will soon release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 scorecard. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore had earlier stated that the result will be published on January 5, 2026.
Candidates can check and download their result and scorecard on the official websites: bsebstet.com or bihar-stet.com. The steps to download the result are as follows:
Visit the official website bihar-stet.com.
Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
The Bihar STET Result and scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download and print the scorecard for future reference.
"BSEB STET Result Download Link"
"Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result Download Link"
Second Download Link – “BSEB STET Result Download Link”
Candidates need to score the following minimum marks as per their category:
General Category – 50 per cent
Backward Classes (BC) – 45.5 per cent
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – 42.5 per cent
Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability and Women – 40 per cent
The STET 2025 exam consisted of multiple-choice questions, with no negative marking. Candidates who pass the exam will receive a passing certificate valid for a lifetime.
Paper 1 is for recruitment of teachers in Classes 9 and 10.
Paper 2 is for recruitment of teachers in Classes 11 and 12.
Secondary Level Posts: Candidates must have a B.Ed. along with a graduate or postgraduate degree in the relevant subject, securing at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates holding BA-BEd or BSc-BEd degrees are also eligible.
Senior Secondary (Higher Secondary) Posts: Candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, along with a B.Ed.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.