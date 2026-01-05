Bihar BSEB STET 2025: Results to be declared soon at biharboardonline.com, details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that it will soon release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 scorecard. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore had earlier stated that the result will be published on January 5, 2026.

How can candidates check and download the result? Candidates can check and download their result and scorecard on the official websites: bsebstet.com or bihar-stet.com. The steps to download the result are as follows:

Visit the official website bihar-stet.com.

Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

The Bihar STET Result and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Scorecard Download Links: "BSEB STET Result Download Link"

"Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result Download Link"

Second Download Link – “BSEB STET Result Download Link”

What are the qualifying marks? Candidates need to score the following minimum marks as per their category:

General Category – 50 per cent

Backward Classes (BC) – 45.5 per cent

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – 42.5 per cent

Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability and Women – 40 per cent

What was the exam format? The STET 2025 exam consisted of multiple-choice questions, with no negative marking. Candidates who pass the exam will receive a passing certificate valid for a lifetime.

Which classes does the STET cover? Paper 1 is for recruitment of teachers in Classes 9 and 10.

Paper 2 is for recruitment of teachers in Classes 11 and 12.

Educational qualification Secondary Level Posts: Candidates must have a B.Ed. along with a graduate or postgraduate degree in the relevant subject, securing at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates holding BA-BEd or BSc-BEd degrees are also eligible.