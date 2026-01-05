Bihar BSEB STET results out on bsebstet.com: Check step-by-step guide to download scorecard

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishor officially declared the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results on Monday.

It said that of the 4,42,214 candidates who appeared for the CBT-based examination held between October 14 and November 16, 2025, a total of 2,56,301 candidates cleared the test. This included 1,04,167 women and 1,52,134 men, with the overall pass percentage standing at 57.96%.

Bihar BSEB STET results 2025: How to download scorecard? Visit the official websites: bsebstet.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com. 2. Click on the link “Bihar STET Result 2025 / Scorecard” (or a similar option) on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to the login page.

4. Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and other required details.

5. Submit the details to view your result/scorecard on the screen.

6. Download and print the scorecard, and keep it safely for future recruitment processes.

Bihar BSEB STET results: Which details should you check on scorecard? The STET 2025 scorecard will display important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, the paper (Paper I or II), subject, category, marks obtained, and qualifying status.

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar BSEB STET 2025 can calculate their marks once the provisional answer key is released by following the prescribed steps. Each correct response carries one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions. The total score is calculated by multiplying the number of correct answers by one.

The Bihar STET Result 2026 is expected to be announced shortly on the official website. If candidates notice any discrepancy or error in their scorecard, they are advised to contact the BSEB authorities immediately for rectification. Assistance can also be sought through the official helpdesk for resolving such issues.

