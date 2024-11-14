Bihar Police Result 2024 declared at csbc.bihar.gov.in: Check CSBC Constable PET Selection List, cut-off marks here

Bihar Police Result 2024 declared: Candidates who appeared for the written test and would like to check their results can visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Check download link below:

Published14 Nov 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Bihar Police Result 2024 declared at csbc.bihar.gov.in: The exam was held to fill up multiple constable posts in various departments.
The Central Constable Selection Board declared Bihar Police Result 2024 at csbc.bihar.gov.in on Thursday. Candidates who took the exam can download CSBC PET Selection List, Cutoff Marks and Other Details Here:

Candidates who appeared for the written test and would like to check their results can visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Tap here to direct link for results

As many as 53,455 candidates (33,710 men and 19,745 women) were selected for Home Guard and 53500 (33730 Male and 19770 Female) have been selected in Non Home Guard.

How many candidates were selected in which category?

Non-reserved category- 42780

Economically Weaker Section – 10700

Scheduled Caste – 17000

Scheduled Tribes- 1140

Extremely Backward Class – 19210

Backward Classes (including 56 transgenders) – 12850

Women of Backward Classes (WBC)- 3275

Bihar Police Constable PET Details 2024

Candidates now eligible for the next stage on the basis of a written exam will be required to appear and pass the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The date, time and place of the physical exam will be published on the board's website. CSBC PET Admit Card will be available in due course of time on the official website.

For PET, all candidates will appear for Document Verification (DV) at the time specified in their admit card. They must carry a photocopy of acknowledgement of their online application form along with the required certificates such as:

  1. Valid ID
  2. Date of Birth Certificate
  3. Passing Certificate
  4. Class 10th Marksheet
  5. Reservation Certificate

The exam was held to fill up multiple constable posts in various departments. It was conducted in pen-and-paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28.

According to Jagran, as many as 17,87,720 candidates applied for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024. Out of this, 9,63,563 candidates appeared in the Bihar Police Written Examination, competing for a total of 21,391 vacancies for the constable posts.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 03:21 PM IST
