Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024: BSEB Teacher Competency exam begins from today

Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is conducting the first BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha, or Bihar Teacher Competency examination from today, February 26. These exams are competency test for local bodies teacher in Bihar that will wrap up by March 6. A total of 2,32,190 applicants have applied for the exam.

The Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha exam will be held at 52 computer centres located in nine districts of the state. Candidates are required to adhere to the specified guidelines and timelines outlined by the Bihar School Examination Board.

The examination take place in two shifts on all days with the first shift beginning from 10 am and will end by 12:30 pm. Followed by the first shift, the second one will commence from 3 pm and conclude by 5:30 pm.

Candidates are expected to report time at the exam centre at 8:30 am for the first shift while the gate to the centre will be closed at 9:30 am. Applicants giving the exam in the second shift are required to report at the exam centre at1:30 pm while the gate to the centre will be closed at 2:30 pm. It is important to note that no candidates will be allowed to enter beyond the gate closing time in any of the shifts.

The BSEB informed that arrangements have been made for conducting a peaceful and malpractice-free examination in a press release. For more information candidates should refer to official website at https://bsebsakshamta.in.

Candidates' admit cards must be countersigned by their respective District Program Officer (Establishment) to be considered valid. Those candidates who have been unable to obtain the required countersignature will be prohibited from appearing in the examination.

The Bihar Teacher Competency Test is an initiative by Bihar School Education Board, aimed at ensuring the quality and competency of teachers within the Bihar's education system.

