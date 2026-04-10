BITSAT 2026 admit card: Download hall ticket for exam on 15, 16 April from admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in

BITSAT 2026 admit card: The Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS), Pilani is scheduled to release the BITSAT hall ticket 2026 today. Those students who registered for session 1 BITSAT 2026 exam slated for 15 and 16 April will be able to download the hall ticket online from its official website at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

Candidates appearing for the BITSAT 2026 exam will have to mandatorily carry a printout of the admit card to the exam hall to secure entry on the day of their test. Along with coloured printout of the hall ticket, students have to bring a valid photo ID proof to appear for the test. Candidates can check and attempt the BITSAT Mock Test to strengthen their preparation and to get familiar with exam pattern.

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Key details mentioned on the admit include personal details such as name, exam roll number, exam time, exam centre address and guidelines. Students will have to use their application number and password to download the hall ticket.

How to download BITSAT 2026 admit card Step 1: Visit official website at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate to BITSAT 2026 admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter application number and password to access hall ticket.

Direct admission for Class 12 toppers Irrespective of their BITSAT-2026 score as per the eligibility criteria, first rank students of State and Central boards in India for the year 2026 will be offered direct admission to the programme of their choice.

The official notice states, “While the first rank student in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) stream will be considered for admission to any of the first-degree programmes of his/her choice, the first rank holder of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) stream will be considered for admission to B.Pharm. or B.E. Environmental and Sustainability Engineering programme only.”

The official website warns applicants against “fraudulent calls, emails, SMS, and social media messages claiming to offer direct admission to BITS Pilani." it further states, "Do not fall prey for such false claims. If you come across any, please report them to the admission office immediately. Remember, https://admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in/ is the only official website for BITS Pilani admissions."

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