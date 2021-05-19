NEW DELHI : The BITS School of Management (BITSoM) has tied up with London Business School (LBS) to give wings to its global aspirations, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced on Wednesday.

The strategic tie-up will have three aspects to it—student immersion, LBS faculty teaching at BITSoM, and developing joint executive programme in the space of women leadership.

Birla, an alumnus of LBS, said the partnership “between an iconic global school, and an energetic startup" has been “built on the foundation of a common purpose". He said both the institutions are tied together by a common goal of “creating global leaders and using management education as a force for good".

“When we set out to build BITSoM, we were clear in our ambition of creating a global business school. With this partnership, we are adding a powerful new dimension—that of global exposure. The immersion programme will deepen students’ understanding of cross-cultural leadership and expose them to a new wave of entrepreneurial energy. This unique proposition of an Indian MBA with a truly global and multi-cultural flavour, curated for the new age of business, will undoubtedly raise the bar on what is considered to be a premier management education in India," Birla said in a virtual event.

“This will no doubt be an inspiration for exploration, and it will enable our students to truly embrace a global mindset," he said.

In January, Birla had announced that BITS Pilani will set up a B-school in Mumbai at an investment of ₹1,500 crore. Birla is the chancellor of BITS Pilani and chairman, governing council at BITSoM.

The BITSoM will be established at Kalyan in Mumbai metropolitan region as a “zero carbon footprint" campus. The 60-acre permanent campus will be ready by 2024. The B-school will start academic operations from a temporary facility in Mumbai from July with 120 students.

“We at LBS are keen to help train purpose-driven individuals from diverse backgrounds who are willing to embrace change and embark on a transformative journey with BITSoM. Together, we can have a profound impact on India and the world," said François Ortalo-Magné, Dean of London Business School.

Touching upon the current pandemic environment, Birla said, “I recognize that we are connecting at a time when an invisible virus has upended all our lives, yet again. Globally and in India the 2nd wave of COVID-19 has been far more brutal, testing our collective resilience. The pandemic and the last 12 months have again shone a spotlight on not just the role of nations, but of societies, companies, and individuals in creating better outcomes for all of us. This unsettling period has also driven home one reality, more than any other: the only way to beat the virus is through science and collaboration."

