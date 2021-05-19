BITSoM ties up with London Business School: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Touching upon the current pandemic environment, Birla said, “I recognize that we are connecting at a time when an invisible virus has upended all our lives, yet again. Globally and in India the 2nd wave of COVID-19 has been far more brutal, testing our collective resilience. The pandemic and the last 12 months have again shone a spotlight on not just the role of nations, but of societies, companies, and individuals in creating better outcomes for all of us. This unsettling period has also driven home one reality, more than any other: the only way to beat the virus is through science and collaboration."