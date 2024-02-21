CISE 2024 Class 10 Board Exam: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will be conducting the ICSE Class 10 exams today i.e. on 21 February. The ICSE or the Class 10 exams will be held from 21 February to 28 March. The first exam today will be English language - English Paper 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CISE 2024 Class 10 Board Exam: Important Instructions for Students - Be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination (Including reading time) in the subject. If you arrive late for the examination, you will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- You are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall/Room before the conclusion of the paper.

- On the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet, you are required to put your signature in the space provided for the purpose. Do NOT write or scribble anywhere on the top-sheet.

- Write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject clearly on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also. All entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with Black/Blue ball- point pen/ Fountain Pen {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Write on both sides of each sheet of the Answer Booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this.

- You may use a Black/Blue ball-point pen/Fountain Pen for writing your answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed. The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.

- When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, arrange your answer scripts in a SEQUENTIAL ORDER, THE FIRST PAGE AT THE TOP, etc. See that the Main Answer Booklet/ Continuation Bookles/Graph/ Map has your correct Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject Paper wrinen on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- The Supervising Examiner or any member of the supervisory staff shall confiscate the answer scripts in which the use of unfair assistance is detected/suspected

- Candidates found involved in bringing in answer sheets; or taking out or attempting to take out answer sheets; or substituting answer scripts or getting answer scripts replaced during or after the examination with or without the help of any person connected with the examination centre, or any agency within or outside the examination centre shall be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE and their results in the examination as a whole will be cancelled.

-Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession, while in the examination hall/room, any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, calculator, mobile phones or wireless devices, except the correct question paper. Candidates using slide rules as permitted by the Regulations must see that any information (formulae or other data) shown on them is securely covered. They must also return any incorrect question paper to the Supervising Examiner immediately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Persons obtaining admission to the examination on false representation shall be expelled from the examination hall/room forthwith and will be reported to the Police

