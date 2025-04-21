ICSE Results 2025, ISC Results 2025: Class 10 and 12 students can check date, time, website details here

ICSE Results 2025, ISC Results 2025: Students who gave their ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 exams this year, finally have a date for when the results are likely to be announced.

According to a report by ET Now Digital, citing a senior official from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a tentative date for the 2025 ICSE and ISC results is out.

ICSE 2025 Results: When Can Students Expect Announcement? According to the CISCE official, both the ICSE 2025 results and the ISC 2025 results are expected to be released within the first week next month. He was quoted saying: “The evaluation process of ICSE, ISC papers are in the process, and we are trying to release the result by the May first week.”

Notably, CISCE released the ICSE 2024 results and ISE 2024 results on May 6. This year, the report added that Class 10 students can expect their ICSE 2025 results on May 10; while Class 12 students can expect the ISC 2025 results as early as May 3.

ICSE, ISC Results Schedule Over the Years In fact, in 2024 and 2023, the ICSE 10th results were declared in May, while in 2022, 2021, and 2020, the results came in June.

More than one lakh students appeared for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams in December 2024, for which results are expected in the first week of May 2025.

ISC is the Indian School Certificate. In the prior years, the 12th class results have been declared in May in 2024 and 2023, and in July in 2022, 2021, and 2020.

ICSE 2025 Results, ISC 2025 Results: Official Websites ICSE and ISC student can keep a track of their 2025 results and related announcements via the CISCE's official websites here — cisce.org and results.cisce.org .

To check their results, students must click on ICSE Results 2025 and/or ISC Results 2025 link and login using their Unique ID and Index number mentioned on the hall ticket.

Students have to score a miminum of 33 per cent overall and 35 per cent subject-wise in the ICSE and ISC exams to pass.

How to check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board results? Go to the official website of CISCE: www.cisce.org.

Click on ICSE board exams results 2024 or ISC board exams results 2024 on the homepage.

Select your course code as ICSE/ISC

Enter your login credentials like Unique ID, Index Number and Captcha

Click on submit

The result will now be displayed on the screen

Cross-check all the details

Download the result and take a print for future reference