BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Tensions escalated outside the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office as Patna police resorted to a lathi charge on candidates protesting ahead of the 70th CCE Preliminary exams 2024. The 70th CCE Preliminary exams will be held on December 13.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra, a large number of aspirants gathered near the BPSC office on Bailey Road around noon, attempting to march towards the office.

Patna police doing lathi charge on BPSC candidates during their demonstration outside of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office in Patna in protest against the change in rules of the 70th BPSC Preliminary examination, Bihar, India, Friday,06, 2024.

Why are students protesting? The protesters were demanding that the BPSC preliminary examination be conducted in a "one shift, one paper" format, rather than using the 'normalisation of marks' process. Normalisation equalises scores from exams held in multiple shifts using a statistical formula.

BPSC issues statement, denies normalisation process The BPSC issued a statement and wrote, “misleading news regarding adoption of Normalisation process in the Integrated 70th Combined (Pre.) Competitive Examination to be held on 13.12.2024 (Friday) is being circulated on various social media platforms. The Commission itself is surprised as to how and from where the misleading news regarding adoption of Normalisation process has originated, whereas there was no proposal to adopt Normalisation. An attempt has been made by some coaching operators and alleged student leaders to deliberately mislead the candidates by spreading imaginary rumours regarding adoption of Normalisation process in the said examination by the Commission."

It further added that candidates are informed that "the examination will be conducted on the pre-determined date 13.12.2024 (Friday) in single shift (12:00 noon to 02:00 pm), in which there is no proposal to adopt any process like Normalisation."