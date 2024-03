BPSC BAO 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released answer keys for various recruitment examinations held for the Bihar Agriculture Department on Tuesday, March 5.

Candidates can check answer keys on the official website of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has published question booklets of these examinations along with provisional answer keys.

Answer keys and question booklets of the subjects- General Hindi, General Knowledge, Agronomy Paper 1, Agronomy Paper 2, Agriculture Engineering Paper 1, Agriculture Engineering Paper 2, Plant Protection Paper 1 and Plant Protection Paper 2 can be downloaded by following the steps below.

Steps to download BPSC BAO answer key 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key or question paper link of the subject under the title, ‘Written Competitive Examinations held on 1~4th March, 2024 for various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. Nos. 18/2024, 19/2024, 20/2024 & 21/2024)-Provisional Answer Key.’

Step 3: Subsequently, the BPSC BAO Answer Key PDF for General Hindi, General Knowledge, Agriculture Engineering, and other subjects will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check marks with the help of the provisional answer key.

Step 5: Download the BPSC BAO Answer Key PDF for future reference.

The Bihar BAO written exam was conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission to recruit eligible candidates for 1,051 Block Agriculture Officer posts from March 1 to 4. The BPSC BAO Answer Key comprises the correct options for the questions asked in the exam as the questions were objective-type.

Also read: Developing a school culture can do much to mould students well

Candidates should consider the marking scheme to calculate the BPSC BAO scores. In the BPSC BAO written exam, two marks are awarded for every correct answer, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. The selection process for the BPSC BAO exam includes a written exam and an interview.

For more updates regarding this recruitment drive, candidates should visit the official website of the commission.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!