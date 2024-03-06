BPSC BAO 2024: BPSC has released answer keys for Bihar Agriculture Department recruitment exams held from March 1 to 4. Candidates can download answer keys and question booklets from bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC BAO 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released answer keys for various recruitment examinations held for the Bihar Agriculture Department on Tuesday, March 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates can check answer keys on the official website of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has published question booklets of these examinations along with provisional answer keys.

Also read: CBSE exam 2024: Class 12 Physics paper was tough, lengthy than past years Answer keys and question booklets of the subjects- General Hindi, General Knowledge, Agronomy Paper 1, Agronomy Paper 2, Agriculture Engineering Paper 1, Agriculture Engineering Paper 2, Plant Protection Paper 1 and Plant Protection Paper 2 can be downloaded by following the steps below. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key or question paper link of the subject under the title, ‘Written Competitive Examinations held on 1~4th March, 2024 for various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. Nos. 18/2024, 19/2024, 20/2024 & 21/2024)-Provisional Answer Key.’

Also read: School admission: Delhi High Court reduces income limit under EWS quota; All you need to know Step 3: Subsequently, the BPSC BAO Answer Key PDF for General Hindi, General Knowledge, Agriculture Engineering, and other subjects will appear on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Check marks with the help of the provisional answer key.

Step 5: Download the BPSC BAO Answer Key PDF for future reference.

Also read: This Indian-origin mom’s $1.3 billion startup is changing school conveyance in US. Details here The Bihar BAO written exam was conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission to recruit eligible candidates for 1,051 Block Agriculture Officer posts from March 1 to 4. The BPSC BAO Answer Key comprises the correct options for the questions asked in the exam as the questions were objective-type. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Developing a school culture can do much to mould students well Candidates should consider the marking scheme to calculate the BPSC BAO scores. In the BPSC BAO written exam, two marks are awarded for every correct answer, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. The selection process for the BPSC BAO exam includes a written exam and an interview.

For more updates regarding this recruitment drive, candidates should visit the official website of the commission.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!