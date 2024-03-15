BPSC TRE 3.0 exam 2024: Bihar School Teacher recruitment exams starts today. Check guidelines for candidates here
The Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment examination (BPSC TRE) 3.0 from today i.e. from 15 March. The BPSC TRE 3.0 will be 2.5 hours exams and will be conducted in two shifts. The timing for the first shift is 9.30 am-12 pm and second shift is 2.30 pm to 5 pm.