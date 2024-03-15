Active Stocks
Business News/ Education / BPSC TRE 3.0 exam 2024: Bihar School Teacher recruitment exams starts today. Check guidelines for candidates here
BPSC TRE 3.0 exam 2024: Bihar School Teacher recruitment exams starts today. Check guidelines for candidates here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Bihar Public Service Commission is conducting BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 from 15 March in two shifts, lasting 2.5 hours each.

BPSC TRE 2024:Premium
BPSC TRE 2024:

The Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment examination (BPSC TRE) 3.0 from today i.e. from 15 March. The BPSC TRE 3.0 will be 2.5 hours exams and will be conducted in two shifts. The timing for the first shift is 9.30 am-12 pm and second shift is 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

With the exams starting today, Bihar Public Service Commission has released some important guidelines for the candidates. 

 

Published: 15 Mar 2024, 08:27 AM IST
