Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / BPSC TRE 3.0 exam 2024: Bihar School Teacher recruitment exams starts today. Check guidelines for candidates here

BPSC TRE 3.0 exam 2024: Bihar School Teacher recruitment exams starts today. Check guidelines for candidates here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Bihar Public Service Commission is conducting BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 from 15 March in two shifts, lasting 2.5 hours each.

BPSC TRE 2024:

The Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment examination (BPSC TRE) 3.0 from today i.e. from 15 March. The BPSC TRE 3.0 will be 2.5 hours exams and will be conducted in two shifts. The timing for the first shift is 9.30 am-12 pm and second shift is 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

With the exams starting today, Bihar Public Service Commission has released some important guidelines for the candidates.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.