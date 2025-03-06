B-schools bet on external coaches to help students navigate placements
Summary
- These counsellors work closely with students to help them understand the job profile that would suit them, whether they have the right attitude for certain companies, and if the compensation they expect is reasonable, recruitment consultants and management college, officials said.
India's top B-schools, including Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), are betting on external coaches and counsellors to help students ace the placements at a time when the job market has turned uncertain amid a slowing economy, set to be exacerbated by a trade war unleashed by US president Donald Trump.