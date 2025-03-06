B-schools bet on external coaches to help students navigate placements

"When people come with significant work experience, they are often unsure where they want to go. We work with a reputed executive coaching agency for our one-year executive MBA course and are contemplating to extend similar services for the two-year MBA program as well," Viswanath Pingali, chairperson, placements, IIM-A, told Mint. In the one-year MBA course, the students have more years of work experience while the two-year program have a mix of students with both work experience and those without. "We have noted that aspirations are often mismatched," Pingali said, explaining the reason behind the need for external help.