BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 date time: HSC marksheet to come OUT on May 2

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026: Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) issued a press release on Thursday announcing the result date and time of Annual High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate, and Madhyamika Examination results. As anticipation builds for the highly awaited scorecard, let's find out when, where, and how to check the marksheet.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 date time BSE Odisha 10th Result will be released on 2 May 2026 (Saturday) at 4 PM. Students to receive certificates in both Odia and English for the first time, while Plus II results expected in the third week of May.

Students can access their BSE Odisha Class 10 results through the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and digilocker.gov.in.

What are the steps to download the result? Candidates can follow these steps to check their results online:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of the board.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials in the given fields.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Go’ button to view the Class 10 result.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.

Also Read | CG Board Result 2026: DigiLocker drops update on Chhattisgarh Board result

Students can check their Odisha Class 10 results via SMS by following these steps: Open your SMS application

Compose a message in the format - OR10

Send the message to 5676750

The Odisha Board 10th results will be sent to the same mobile number.

BSE Odisha class 10 passing criteria To clear the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination, students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks overall and a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject. Those who fail to meet these requirements may have to appear for supplementary examinations.

In 2025, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, declared the Class 10 results on May 2 at 4:30 PM. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.69 per cent, indicating a strong performance by students across the state.

When were the BSE Odisha exams held this year? The BSE Odisha Class 10 examinations 2026 were conducted in written mode from February 19 to March 2. In comparison, last year’s exams were held from February 20 to March 4.

What was last year’s performance like? In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.69 per cent. A total of 5,12,348 students appeared for the exam, out of which 5,04,002 cleared it successfully. Additionally, 3,272 schools recorded a 100 per cent pass rate.