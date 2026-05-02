BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 date time: HSC marksheet to come OUT on May 2

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026: Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) issued a press release on Thursday announcing the result date and time of Annual High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate, and Madhyamika Examination results. As anticipation builds for the highly awaited scorecard, let's find out when, where, and how to check the marksheet.
BSE Odisha 10th Result will be released on 2 May 2026 (Saturday) at 4 PM. Students to receive certificates in both Odia and English for the first time, while Plus II results expected in the third week of May.
Students can access their BSE Odisha Class 10 results through the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and digilocker.gov.in.
Candidates can follow these steps to check their results online:
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of the board.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.
Step 4: Enter the required login credentials in the given fields.
Step 5: Click on the ‘Go’ button to view the Class 10 result.
Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.
Open your SMS application
Compose a message in the format - OR10
Send the message to 5676750
The Odisha Board 10th results will be sent to the same mobile number.
To clear the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination, students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks overall and a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject. Those who fail to meet these requirements may have to appear for supplementary examinations.
In 2025, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, declared the Class 10 results on May 2 at 4:30 PM. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.69 per cent, indicating a strong performance by students across the state.
The BSE Odisha Class 10 examinations 2026 were conducted in written mode from February 19 to March 2. In comparison, last year’s exams were held from February 20 to March 4.
In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.69 per cent. A total of 5,12,348 students appeared for the exam, out of which 5,04,002 cleared it successfully. Additionally, 3,272 schools recorded a 100 per cent pass rate.
In 2024, the results were declared on May 26, with an overall pass percentage of 96.07 per cent. Cuttack emerged as the top-performing district with 97.58 per cent. Out of 5,41,061 students who appeared, 5,30,153 passed the examination. The pass percentage among boys was 93 per cent, while girls recorded a higher success rate of 96.73 per cent.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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