BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Scorecards today at 4 PM — Here's how to download marksheet from bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the Annual High School Certificate (HSC) 10th Result on Saturday, 2 May, at 4 PM. According to the official notice, students will receive certificates in both Odia and English for the first time.
Students can access their BSE Odisha Class 10 results through the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in.
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.
Step 4: Enter the required login credentials in the given fields.
Step 5: Click on the ‘Go’ button to view the Class 10 result.
Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.
To clear the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination, students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks overall and a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject.
Those who fail to meet these requirements may have to appear for supplementary examinations.
To clear the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination, students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks overall and a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject.
Roll Number
OR
Name
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.
Step 4: Enter the required login credentials in the given fields.
Step 5: Click on the ‘Go’ button to view the Class 10 result.
Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.
bseodisha.nic.in
bseodisha.ac
BSE Odisha 10th Result will be released on 2 May 2026 (Saturday) at 4 PM. Students to receive certificates in both Odia and English for the first time.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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