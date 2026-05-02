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BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Scorecards today at 4 PM — Here's how to download marksheet from bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Odisha Board Class 10 result will be announced today at 4 PM. Tune in for live updates…

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated2 May 2026, 10:13:14 AM IST
BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE
BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE(Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the Annual High School Certificate (HSC) 10th Result on Saturday, 2 May, at 4 PM. According to the official notice, students will receive certificates in both Odia and English for the first time.

Students can access their BSE Odisha Class 10 results through the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in.

How to download Odisha 10th result 2026

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials in the given fields.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Go’ button to view the Class 10 result.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.

Odisha 10th result 2026: Official Websites

  • bseodisha.nic.in
  • bseodisha.ac

Odisha 10th result 2026: Alternatives

  • SMS
  • DigiLocker

Odisha 10th result 2026: Passing criteria

To clear the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination, students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks overall and a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject.

Those who fail to meet these requirements may have to appear for supplementary examinations.

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Follow updates here:
2 May 2026, 10:13:14 AM IST

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: How to check result via SMS

Type OR10 and send it to 5676750

Candidates will receive the result via SMS on their phones

Cross check all the details and save the result for future reference

2 May 2026, 09:40:13 AM IST

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Key details mentioned on marksheet

  • Name of the candidate
  • Parents Name
  • Roll number
  • Subject name
  • Marks obtained
  • Pass/Fail

2 May 2026, 09:19:24 AM IST

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Passing criteria

To clear the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination, students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks overall and a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject.

2 May 2026, 09:04:15 AM IST

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Required credentials

Roll Number

OR

Name

2 May 2026, 08:59:49 AM IST

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials in the given fields.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Go’ button to view the Class 10 result.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.

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2 May 2026, 08:59:49 AM IST

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Official websites

bseodisha.nic.in

bseodisha.ac

2 May 2026, 08:59:49 AM IST

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Date & Time

BSE Odisha 10th Result will be released on 2 May 2026 (Saturday) at 4 PM. Students to receive certificates in both Odia and English for the first time.

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