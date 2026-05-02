BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Scorecards today at 4 PM — Here's how to download marksheet from bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the Annual High School Certificate (HSC) 10th Result on Saturday, 2 May, at 4 PM. According to the official notice, students will receive certificates in both Odia and English for the first time.

Students can access their BSE Odisha Class 10 results through the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in.

How to download Odisha 10th result 2026

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials in the given fields.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Go’ button to view the Class 10 result.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.

Odisha 10th result 2026: Official Websites

bseodisha.nic.in

bseodisha.ac

Odisha 10th result 2026: Alternatives

SMS

DigiLocker

Odisha 10th result 2026: Passing criteria

To clear the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination, students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks overall and a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject.

Those who fail to meet these requirements may have to appear for supplementary examinations.