BSEB 10th, 12th Bihar Board exam 2026: How to download dummy admit card, make corrections before 27 Nov deadline

BSEB 10th, 12th Bihar Board exam 2026: The portal to download dummy admit cards for Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams 2026 is open and applicants can check and verify their details until the deadline. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the dummy hall ticket three days ago, on 21 November.

Advertisement

The board in a post on X stated, “Important information regarding the dummy admit cards of students appearing for the Annual Secondary Examination, 2026, being uploaded on the Board's website and the need for online error corrections until 27.11.2025.”

Where to check Bihar Board exam 2026 dummy admit card? Dummy admit cards are available at the board's official website until 27 November.

Advertisement

The BSEB Class 10 and 12 Dummy admit cards are available on separate portals and can be downloaded from the below mention dedicated websites:

Matric (Class 10): exam.biharboardonline.org

Intermediate (Class 12): intermediate.biharboard.com In case of any spelling errors in the students' names or their parents' names, or any errors in the category, gender, subject, date of birth, photo, or signature, in the issued dummy admit cards, the corrections will be made by the head of the respective school. Candidates who registered for the BSEB 10th or 12th Bihar Board exam 2026 must verify the details

BSEB sent messages on the registered mobile numbers of all students appearing for the Annual Secondary Examination 2026 regarding the issuance of dummy admit cards. In case of any difficulty arises in downloading or in making corrections in the mummy admit card, helpline numbers 9430429722, 0612-2232239 must be contacted. Email can also be sent to BSEB's dedicated portal, bseb@antiersolutions.com.

Advertisement

How to make corrections? BSEB in its notice dated 21 November directed the principals of the affiliated schools to log in using their user ID and password, download the dummy admit cards and promptly issue it to the students.

Step-by-step guide for schools Step 1: Schools must login to their accounts using essential credentials.

Step 2: Click on Dummy Admit Card in the Committee menu on the left.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page displaying the list of students.

Step 4: The Dummy Admit Card can be downloaded by clicking on the View button and corrections can be made by clicking on the Edit button.

How to download dummy admit card online Step-by-step guide for schools for registered candidates:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website at exam.biharboardonline.org.

Step 2: Candidates can download their Dummy Admit Card by clicking on the link "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD DUMMY ADMIT CARD STUDENT LOGIN" available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth to login.

How to download dummy admit card using mobile app Step 1: Visit Google Play Store and search for “BSEB Information App”

Step 2: After downloading it, navigate to www.ssonline.biharboardonline.com link available on the home page.