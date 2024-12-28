BSEB Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Board BSEB Inter Admit Card 2025 for the practical exam has been released by Bihar School Examination Board. The admit card for inter practical exams can be accessed through the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

According to the schedule, practical examination will commence on January 10 and conclude on January 20, 2025. Essential credentials needed to download the admit card include User ID and password. After the admit card is downloaded, the Head of the school must sign it, affix the school's official stamp on it, and distribute it to the students appearing for the practical examination.

How to download? BSEB Admit Card 2025: Bihar Board Inter Admit Card for practical exam can be downloaded by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on Bihar Board BSEB Inter Admit Card 2025 for practical exam link.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page after clicking on the link where user ID and password needs to be entered.

step 4: Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Step 5: Check and download the admit card.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

BSEB Class 12 exam schedule Is it important to note that the Bihar Board intermediate examination schedule has been released. The Class 12th examination will start from February 1 and end on February 15, 2025. Notably, Bihar Board inter theory papers will be administered in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9:30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm while the second shift timings are from 2:00 pm till 5:15 pm.

