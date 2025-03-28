BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2025: When will results be announced, steps to check, direct link and more

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 10 matric results on 29 March at 12 noon on its official site, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

All the candidates who seek to scrutinise BSEB Class 10 results and want to get their copies rechecked to improve their marks can apply for the process after the declaration of the results.

The BSEB will conduct the Bihar board Class 10 compartment exams later for those students who are placed in the compartment category.

When were the exams conducted? According to the details, provided by the official website, the Bihar board Class 10 exams were held between February 17 and February 25 and the practical component of the BSEB matric exams was conducted between January 10 and 20.

When were Class 10 provisional answer keys released? Earlier on 6 March, the BSEB released the Class 10 provisional answer keys on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How many students appeared? Around 15.85 lakh students appeared for the exam.

BSEB 10th Result 2025 expected date? Though there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the exact result date, but in 2024, the Bihar Board announced the Class 10 results on 31 March. With 30 March falling on Sunday and 31 March coincides with Eid, it is expected that the BSEB 10th Result 2025 might be declared earlier — possibly on March 28 or 29.

The overall pass percentage last year was 82.91 percent, up from 81.04 percent in 2023.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2025? After the results are out, students can follow these steps to check and download their Class 10 results:

b) Click on the ‘BSEB Matric Result 2025’ link available on the homepage.

c) Enter roll number and roll code, then click on Submit.

d) Your result will be displayed on the screen.