BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Intermediate result today—How to download marksheet from results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said that it will announce the Class 12 results on Monday, March 23, on the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

In the official announcement, the Bihar Board said the results for the BSEB Class 12 exams 2026 or the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 will be released on Monday, March 23, at 1:15 PM.

The BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 result will be declared for all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce.

The Bihar Board will also release the toppers' list along with the Intermediate marks for Class 12 exams 2026.

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be declared today

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to download result Step 1: Go to www.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Bihar Board Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter credentials and Captcha carefully

Step 4: Click on ‘View’ button to submit

Step 5: BSEB Result 2026 PDF will be displayed on screen.

Step 6: Save a copy for future use.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Login credentials To check the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com, students will need the following credentials:

Roll Number

Roll Code Students can find these details in the top right corner of the Bihar Board Admit Card 2026.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Direct link to check result Bihar Board students can also check their BSEB Class 12th result here directly:

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Where and how to check BSEB Inter results Once declared, results will be available on multiple official portals, including:

interbiharboard.com

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: SMS result option A few media reports suggest that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 can also be viewed via SMS. Students will have to send the following message to 56263 to check their scorecards: “BIHAR12 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER”

However, this facility has not yet been officially confirmed. Students are advised to rely on official websites for accurate and timely access.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Pass marks and evaluation criteria To clear the BSEB Class 12 exams, candidates must meet minimum subject-wise thresholds:

33% in theory papers

40% in practical components

These benchmarks are designed to ensure students meet basic academic standards across disciplines.

Also Read | Bihar Board Result 2026 to be declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: What happens after results are declared Following the announcement, the board and the Bihar government typically recognise top performers with cash awards, laptops and certificates, reinforcing academic achievement across the state.