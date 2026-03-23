BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Intermediate result today—How to download marksheet from results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said that it will announce the Class 12 results on Monday, March 23, on the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.
In the official announcement, the Bihar Board said the results for the BSEB Class 12 exams 2026 or the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 will be released on Monday, March 23, at 1:15 PM.
The BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 result will be declared for all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce.
The Bihar Board will also release the toppers' list along with the Intermediate marks for Class 12 exams 2026.
Step 1: Go to www.biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Bihar Board Result 2026’
Step 3: Enter credentials and Captcha carefully
Step 4: Click on ‘View’ button to submit
Step 5: BSEB Result 2026 PDF will be displayed on screen.
Step 6: Save a copy for future use.
To check the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com, students will need the following credentials:
Students can find these details in the top right corner of the Bihar Board Admit Card 2026.
Bihar Board students can also check their BSEB Class 12th result here directly:
Once declared, results will be available on multiple official portals, including:
A few media reports suggest that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 can also be viewed via SMS. Students will have to send the following message to 56263 to check their scorecards: “BIHAR12 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER”
However, this facility has not yet been officially confirmed. Students are advised to rely on official websites for accurate and timely access.
To clear the BSEB Class 12 exams, candidates must meet minimum subject-wise thresholds:
33% in theory papers
40% in practical components
These benchmarks are designed to ensure students meet basic academic standards across disciplines.
Following the announcement, the board and the Bihar government typically recognise top performers with cash awards, laptops and certificates, reinforcing academic achievement across the state.
In 2025, a total of 12.92 lakh students passed the BSEB Class 12 board exam, reflecting a strong overall performance with a pass percentage of 86.56 per cent.