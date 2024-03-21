BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams soon. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the BSEB about the result announcement, however, media report state that BSEB Inter results 2024 could be out before Holi i.e. on 25 March. The board will soon confirm the date and time of the results. Last year, it was announced on March 21. The Class 12 exams were held between February 1 and February 12. Notably BSEB has already made available the Answer Keys for the objective-type questions. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access their results, candidates will be required to provide their roll code and roll number.
No official announcement is yet come from the Bihar Board on the Class 12 results. Last year, Class 12 results were declared on 21 March. Media reports state that results is likely to be out before Holi i.e. 25 March.
The Bihar Board will hold a press conference to announce Inter or the Class 12. Name of the exam toppers, pass percentage will be shared in the press conference. After the conference, the link to check the Class 12 2024 results will be activated.
Visit to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Open the Inter (Class 12th) result link.
Enter your roll code and roll number.
Check your subject-wise marks and download the page
In order to pass the Bihar Class 12 Inter exams, students need to score a minimum score of 33 marks in each subject.
After the announcement of the Bihar Board 12th Results, the students will be able to download their marksheets from the official website of the board. The hard copies of the marksheets and Class 12th passing certificate will be dispatched to the respective schools in the state, and students can also obtain it directly from there.
In 2024, over 13 lakh students appeared for Intermediate Class 12 BSEB exam, of which over 6.26 lakhs were girls while 6.77 lakhs boys.
Students can also check their Bihar Board Class 12 results via SMS by simply Typing BIHAR 12 Roll Number and sent it to 56263.
At the time of the announcement of results, official websites releasing the Bihar board results can crash as lakhs of students will visit it to view their marks. In such cases, it is better to wait for a while, or keep refreshing the page.
To check Class 12th final result for BSEB Bihar Board, students are required to use their roll codes and roll numbers for login details. Students should keep their admit card handy. Apart from this, there is no requirement of any other document for checking their result online.
Before the announcement of results, students are advised to keep their roll number, roll code, and registration numbers ready.
Students can check their results on the official website of BSEB Bihar Board: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
The Class 12th results of the BSEB Bihar Board will be out soon on the official website of the state board. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the BSEB about the result announcement, however, media report state that BSEB Inter results 2024 could be out before Holi i.e. on 25 March.
