LIVE UPDATES

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: Inter results to be out soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 07:24 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: The Class 12 final exams were held between 1-12 February. Based on previous year's trend, the result is likely to be released soon. The announcement will be made before Holi