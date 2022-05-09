This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For the direct link to BSEB 12th compartment and special exams answer key click here
The BSEB Inter special/ compartment exams were held from 25 April 25 to 4 May. The practical exams conducted from April 18 to April 20. In BSEB Compartment, Special exams, questions for 50% of the total marks were objective-type.
Students and parents can raise objections to the answer key up to 5 pm on 11 May on the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Board special exam was held for students who could not appear in inter final exams and 12th compartment exam for students who could not qualify.
A total of 80.15% students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on 16 March. The Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38% followed by Science- 79.81%, Arts- 79.53%.