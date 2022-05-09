Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / BSEB Class 12 Inter compartment, special exam answer key declared. Link, process here

BSEB Class 12 Inter compartment, special exam answer key declared. Link, process here

The BSEB Inter special/ compartment exams were held from 25 April 25 to 4 May
1 min read . 04:30 PM IST Livemint

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to download the BSEB 12th compartment and special exams answer key

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate Class 12 compartment and special exam answer key has been released by the board on 9 May, Monday.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, inter22spl.biharboardonline.com to download the BSEB 12th compartment and special exams answer key. 

For the direct link to BSEB 12th compartment and special exams answer key click here

The BSEB Inter special/ compartment exams were held from 25 April 25 to 4 May. The practical exams conducted from April 18 to April 20. In BSEB Compartment, Special exams, questions for 50% of the total marks were objective-type.

Students and parents can raise objections to the answer key up to 5 pm on 11 May on the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board special exam was held for students who could not appear in inter final exams and 12th compartment exam for students who could not qualify.

A total of 80.15% students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on 16 March. The Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38% followed by Science- 79.81%, Arts- 79.53%. 

BSEB Inter Special Exam/ Compartment Exam Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

-Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

-On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary [Inter] special/ compartment exam answer key’ link

-Enter your roll code and roll number and click on submit

-The BSEB 12th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen

-Choose the subject from the selection list

-Download the answer key for future reference.

 