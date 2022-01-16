The Bihar School Education Board ( BSEB ) on 16 January, released the admit cards for theoretical exams of Class 12 or intermediate exam 2022.

Candidates can download the admit card from the BSEB official website - inter22.biharboardonline.com. The admit cards will be available for download till 31 January, 2022.

The class 12 examination for Bihar Schools Education Board will commence on 1 February and continue till 14 February, 2022.

The principals are required to download the admit cards, then sign and stamp it. The school head can then provide the admit cards to the students with the former's signature and stamp on the same.

In case, of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, one can contact the helpline numbers 0612-2330039, 2235161.

To download BSEB class 12 or intermediate admit cards:

-Visit the official website of BSEB at http://inter22.biharboardonline.com/#/login

-School principals should enter user name and password

-Solve algebraic expression to prove you are human and login

-The admit cards will appear on the screen

-Download the admit card and take its print

-Provide it to students after putting signature and stamp.

The candidates and school authorities are recommended to visit the official website of BSEB for latest news and updates on the intermediate exam.

