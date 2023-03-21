BSEB Inter 2023 Results: Girls top in all three streams1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Students who appeared for the class 12 exam will be able to check their scores at the official website —dirsecondary.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has announced the results for the class 12 examinations. The state education minister announced the results earlier today. Girls have topped the examination in all three streams this year- Arts, Science, Commerce.
