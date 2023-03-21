The Bihar Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has announced the results for the class 12 examinations. The state education minister announced the results earlier today. Girls have topped the examination in all three streams this year- Arts, Science, Commerce.

Students who appeared for the class 12 exam will be able to check their scores at the official website —dirsecondary.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

It is to be noted that Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of BSEB on https://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/. The result website is not working for more.

This year, a total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the intermediate examination, of whom 10,91,948 have been declared pass. The overall pass percentage is 83.7 %.

Notably, all the topper in all the three streams for the Bihar Borad class 12 examination were girls in the year 2023. For science, Ayushi Nandan emerged topper with a score of 94.8%. For arts, Mohaddesa topped with a score of 95% and for commerce, Somya Sharma at 95% scored the highest.

This year, a total of 5,13,222 students secured first division in the Bihar board Inter result 2023.

Arts: 1,80,979

Science: 3,01,627

Commerce: 30,475

Vocational: 141

According to the official data, this year a total of 13,18,227 students registered for the exam out of which 6,36,432 were girls and 6,81,795 were boys. The overall pass percentage will show if the trend of an upward tick will continue this year. In the past, the overall pass percentage has seen several dips and increases as it increased from 79 to 80 per cent in 2020, but 2021 had seen a decline to 78 per cent. However, 2022 saw an increase to 80 per cent, and it yet to be seen if 2023 will continue the growth.