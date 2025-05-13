Haryana Board 12th Result 2025 DECLARED on bseh.org.in: Step to check, download scorecard

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025 declared on bseh.org.in: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani has declared the Class 12 results on May 13. The students who appeared for the annual HBSE Class 12 examinations can now check and download their results from the official website at bseh.org.in

Students who sat for the annual HBSE Class 12 examinations may now view and download their results from the official website, bseh.org.in. HBSE conducted Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 27 to April 2, 2025, with a total of 5,16,787 students appearing for the examinations across the state.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025: Pass Percentage The Chairman announced that the pass rate for regular candidates in the Senior Secondary (Academic) examination was 85.66%, while private candidates achieved a pass rate of 63.21%.

Out of all examinees, 7,900 regular students have been placed in the compartment category. These students can appear for re-examinations to clear pending subjects.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025: Rural vs Urban Rural area schools outperformed their urban counterparts with an 85.94% pass rate, compared to the latter’s 85.83%. Charkhi Dadri district outperformed all others in Haryana in terms of Class 12 results. Meanwhile, Palwal district recorded the lowest pass percentage.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025: Science vs Commerce vs Arts This year, the commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage with 94.35%, followed by 92.20% for science and 85.31% for arts.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025: Girls vs Boys Girl students performed notably better than boys in Haryana Board 12th result 2025. The pass percentage among girls was 89.41%, while boys registered 81.86%, bringing a margin of 7.55% in favor of girls.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025: How to download scorecard? Students can check their Class 12 results by visiting bseh.org.in and entering their roll number, date of birth, and other required credentials.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025: Pass Marks To pass the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 12 exams, students must achieve a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components.

This requirement applies across all streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts.

