Budget 2024 expectations: From tax exemptions to lower GST, what education sector needs to achieve Viksit Bharat goals
Budget 2024: Experts suggest that the education budget should prioritise AI and technology integration, bridge digital divide, provide tax exemptions and lower GST rates, and offer reduced interest rates on educational loans.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024-25 on February 1. The full Budget for FY25 will be presented after the formation of the new government following the general elections. The Interim Budget will contain details about the estimated receipts and the expenditure of the government until the formation of the new government.