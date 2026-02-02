Budget 2026: Foreign universities get a springboard to execute their India ambition
Budget proposal to set up five new university townships near major industrial corridors offers an opportunity to overseas institutions to set up campuses in India. Experts, however, await more clarity
The budget proposal to set up five new university townships near major industrial corridors could be the golden ticket for foreign institutions looking to establish campuses in India. Yet, according to sector experts, more clarity is needed on land and other approvals.