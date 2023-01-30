Budget Expectations: Government schools need focus, important for India’s future

The National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2022 put a lot of emphasis on early years and foundational learning. Core to basic learning is Foundational Literacy and Numeracy. To achieve the target set by NEP 2020 for universal achievement of FLN skills by 2025, learning continuity in early learning and foundational years must be strengthened. It is common knowledge that early years education is critical for establishing a child’s overall well-being. Between the ages of 3 – 5 (pre-Primary) and 6 – 11 (Primary) the foundation for life long growth takes place. Children who fall behind in these early years often never catch up with their peers. The NEP 2020 envisages strengthening of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). This has to be implemented through Bal Vatikas and through Anganwadi workers. While some states have co-located Bal Vatikas with regular Government schools, in others infrastructure is yet to be built. Co-location of Bal Vatikas and training of Anganwadi workers is critical to early learning. Anganwadi workers are more conversant with pre -natal and post-natal care and do not have the required skills to roll out early learning in very critical years. Funds for upgrading/creating and co-locating Bal Vatikas is absolutely necessary as is training of Anganwadi workers to support early learning. Focusing on training of FLN Grade teachers from primary classes is necessary for the success of the NIPUN Bharat Mission.