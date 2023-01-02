Budget Expectations: Need to expand Higher Education Institutes abroad

Budget Expectations: Need to expand Higher Education Institutes abroad1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
- Education sector expectations from the Union Budget 2023
International campuses of premier education institutes like IIT, AIIMS, and even IIMs could potentially become the biggest opportunity for building great relations with neighbouring countries, as well as expanding the arc of India’s influence in the international community.
Sharing this point of view, Mr. Keshav Maheshwari, MD of Allen Career Institute Overseas, said, “time and again, the Indian way of thinking has proven to be the guiding light for the international communities. Be it our social greeting practices which gained prominence worldwide during the pandemic or simply the value system and belief in vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the whole world is one family), Indian values and education has always found traction globally. With this as the fundamental fabric, I am hopeful that the government will look into the overhaul of the education sector both intrinsically and extrinsically."
The ground for the same has already been laid by the government with the formulation of a 16-member committee consisting of directors of seven IITs.
“I truly believe the government will look into easing the financial and regulatory challenges revolving around this international expansion of Higher Education Institutes, and the same will be finding a mention in the upcoming union budget."