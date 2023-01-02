Budget Expectations: Need to expand Higher Education Institutes abroad

Sharing this point of view, Mr. Keshav Maheshwari, MD of Allen Career Institute Overseas, said, “time and again, the Indian way of thinking has proven to be the guiding light for the international communities. Be it our social greeting practices which gained prominence worldwide during the pandemic or simply the value system and belief in vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the whole world is one family), Indian values and education has always found traction globally. With this as the fundamental fabric, I am hopeful that the government will look into the overhaul of the education sector both intrinsically and extrinsically."