Build your career with IIM Lucknow’s FinTech, Banking and Applied Risk Management Programme for future-ready leaders

The banking and finance sectors are transforming rapidly through digital innovation and shifting market dynamics. Technologies like FinTech, blockchain, open banking and digital finance are reshaping traditional systems with speed, transparency and customer focus. However, expanding digital ecosystems bring new risks—cyber threats, model risks and complex regulatory challenges—requiring adaptive frameworks. The convergence of finance and technology is now essential for competitiveness and resilience. Leaders who integrate innovation with sound governance can drive growth, ensure compliance and build trust. FinTech and risk management have become strategic levers that guide decision-making, sustain operations and secure the future of modern financial institutions. According to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), in emerging markets, for example India, fintechs grew ~35% over two years and are expected to reach US $190 billion by 2030.

Even the most seasoned professionals have to improve their skills to navigate today’s rapid financial transformation. IIM Lucknow, with its strong expertise in finance, risk and digital business models, is the ideal place to begin this journey of adaptation and growth. IIM Lucknow’s FinTech, Banking and Applied Risk Management Programme helps professionals master financial transformation, manage risks and drive sustainable digital growth.

Beyond its deep expertise, IIM Lucknow offers exceptional advantages—its stellar reputation, accomplished faculty, distinguished executive education record and powerful alumni network make this programme an invaluable opportunity for aspiring professionals.

Programme highlights Having discussed FinTech and banking trends, let us now explore how IIM Lucknow’s programme can help professionals understand, navigate and master this ongoing transformation through its holistic learning approach.

Comprehensive coverage of digital finance innovations: The programme offers in-depth insights into FinTech, digital finance, AI innovation and blockchain, helping professionals understand and leverage emerging technologies effectively.

Deep dive into risk management disciplines: It builds strong foundations in financial and credit risk management, derivatives and regulatory frameworks, enabling participants to manage complex financial risks confidently.

Blend of technology, data and governance: The curriculum integrates technology-driven tools with data analytics and sound governance principles, preparing learners to make informed, future-ready financial decisions.

Flexible delivery for working professionals: Designed for executives, the programme offers a convenient learning format that balances professional commitments with advanced skill-building in finance and technology.

Its three-day campus immersion offers master classes in FinTech, banking strategy and leadership, enhancing practical insights and strategic decision-making skills.

Professionals get to earn a Certificate of Completion from one of India’s top B-Schools (NIRF 2025: Management) and gain eligibility for IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni benefits.



Professionals taking this programme become industry-ready through real-world applications, case studies and practical tools.

Students experience 100% live online sessions conducted by IIM Lucknow faculty, ensuring interactive, high-quality learning and direct engagement with experts.

They get to participate in live sessions led by industry experts, offering practical insights, real-world perspectives and guidance on emerging financial and technological trends.

Target audience: Who is this programme for? With banks embracing FinTech, earning IIM Lucknow certification in FinTech, blockchain, banking and risk management can significantly advance your career. Here are profiles that can get maximum benefit from this programme:

mid to senior BFSI managers seeking digital and risk expertise.

Business leaders, consultants and certified professionals (CFA, FRM, CA).

Entrepreneurs aiming to scale through financial innovation and risk strategies.

Programme details Starts on: December 30, 2025

Duration: 10 months | Live Online

Programme fee: ₹2,62,500 (Application Fee: INR 2,500 + GST; GST will be charged at checkout)

Eligibility: Any Graduate/ Diploma holder with a minimum of one year of work experience