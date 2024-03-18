CA exam 2024 update: ICAI to issue revised Chartered Accountants exam schedule on THIS date; Details here
CA exam 2024: The ICAI informed that the revised schedule of the May 2024 examinations will be issued on the evening of March 19, at the official website www.icai.org.
CA exam: Considering the Lok Sabha Election schedule whose dates are clashing with the official Chartered Accountants (CA) exam schedule, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) decided to reschedule these exams and issue new dates.
