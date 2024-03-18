CA exam: Considering the Lok Sabha Election schedule whose dates are clashing with the official Chartered Accountants (CA) exam schedule, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) decided to reschedule these exams and issue new dates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official notification, the institute informed that the revised schedule of the May 2024 examinations will be issued on the evening of March 19, at the official website www.icai.org.

The Election Commission today have announced schedule of Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in the month of April - June 2024. It is observed that the aforementioned Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in 7 phases, will commence from 19th April 2024 and conclude on 1st June 2024. Counting for all phases will be done on 4th June 2024.

ICAI official notice further stated, "Accordingly, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will issue the detailed revised schedule of May 2024 Examinations on 19th March 2024 (Evening)."

Earlier, the institute issued the official exam calendar that gave the schedule for the exam to be conducted in May this year. The schedule stated that foundation course exam will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26.

Additionally, the intermediate group 1 exams were previously scheduled to take place on May 3, 5 and 7, while the group 2 exams were scheduled for May 9, 11 and 13. The official calendar further gave exam schedule for final exam that included May 2, 4 and 6 dates for group 1 exam and May 8, 10 and 12 dates for group 2 exam.

This year, the above mentioned exams will take place at eight overseas examination centres including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Kathmandu (Nepal) Muscat and Kuwait.

