CA exams postponed, to be conducted from May 16-24, says ICAI amid India-Pakistan tensions

Amid the tensions escalating between India and Pakistan, after the latter violated ceasefire agreement, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Saturday postponed the CA exams 2025 in view of country's security situation.

The ICAI also issued a revised schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate & INTT-AT (PQC) Examinations, May 2025. The exams will now be conducted from May 16 to 24, said ICAI.

Taking to X, ICAI wrote, “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT - Revised Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate & INTT-AT (PQC) Examinations, May 2025.”

The ICAI also informed that the rescheduled Examinations will be held at the same examination centres and at the same timings – 2-5 PM (IST) or 2-6 PM (IST). It added that admit cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Earlier, the Chartered Accountants Foundation May-2025 examination was scheduled on 9th, 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th May. They are now scheduled to 16th, 18th, 20th, 22nd and 24th May.

"Chartered Accountants Foundation May-2025 examination will be held as per the schedule i.e, 15th, 17th, 19th & 21st May 2025," ICAI statement said.

“It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination scheduled being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday. The candidates are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org.” the ICAI added.

Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement Hours after India and Pakistan agreed to halt firing and agreed to ceasefire, blasts were heard in Jammu city and projectiles were spotted in the sky. Gunshots and multiple blasts were also heard in Srinagar; while Udhampur was plunged into darkness after a blackout for the third consecutive day.

Earlier in the day, India and Pakistan had agreed to halt all firing and military operations on land and in the air starting from 5 PM today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Saturday.