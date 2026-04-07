CA final exam to be held twice a year from May 2026: Key dates, structure and what aspirants must know

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced that the CA Final examination will be held only in May and November each year, scrapping the existing three-attempt annual cycle.

Lakhs of Chartered Accountancy aspirants across India will need to rethink their preparation calendars after the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced a sweeping change to the CA Final examination schedule. Beginning with the May 2026 cycle, the examination will be conducted just twice a year — in May and November — marking the end of the January and September windows that candidates have long relied upon.

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What Is Changing and When Does It Take Effect Under the existing framework, the CA Final examination is held three times a year — in January, May, and September. The revised structure, approved by the ICAI Council, reduces this to two sittings annually. The January cycle will be discontinued, with January 2026 serving as the last examination under the old system. The September window has also been phased out. The new twice-a-year format comes into effect from May 2026, which will be the first examination conducted under the revised calendar.

Why ICAI Made the Change — The Stakeholder Feedback Behind the Decision The decision did not emerge in isolation. According to ICAI, the shift was driven by feedback gathered from a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including students, faculty members, and industry professionals, whose primary concern centred on examination frequency and its impact on preparation quality.

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The rationale is straightforward: fewer examination windows are expected to encourage more structured and thorough preparation, improve the credibility of the qualification, and bring greater predictability to the examination cycle. The move also aligns the CA Final with other biannual professional examinations, standardising the rhythm of assessment across India's credentialling landscape.

May 2026 CA Final Exam — Key Dates and Structure The May 2026 CA Final examination is scheduled to be held between 2 May and 12 May 2026. The examination retains its two-group structure, covering advanced accounting, auditing, and business laws, along with a mandatory Self-Paced Module Test.

One paper warrants particular attention. Paper 6 — Integrated Business Solutions — is a four-hour open-book examination scheduled from 2 pm to 6 pm, while all other papers run from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should factor this distinction into their preparation and exam-day planning.

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Articleship Deadline and Registration — What Aspirants Must Note A critical condition accompanies the revised schedule. Candidates appearing in the May 2026 cycle must have completed their practical training — articleship — by 31 August 2026. The application window for the May 2026 examination has already closed. Students are advised to monitor the ICAI website for official updates on admit cards, results, and future registration timelines.

How the Reduced Attempt Cycle Will Impact CA Aspirants The implications for the roughly lakhs of students currently pursuing the CA Final are significant. On one hand, the condensed schedule is expected to promote more disciplined, long-term preparation — a shift that many in the academic community have welcomed. On the other, candidates who miss an attempt will now face a longer wait before their next opportunity, making strategic planning around attempt timing considerably more consequential.

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Students and coaching faculty alike are urging aspirants to prioritise the official ICAI study material and engage seriously with mock tests, given that the margin for error in attempt planning has narrowed considerably under the new system.