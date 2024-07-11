CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the Chartered Accountants Final and the Intermediate Examination results today i.e. on 11 July. Once the results are out, students can check their results on the official ICAI website i.e. icai.org. The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 were conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, while group 2 exams on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024 while the CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14 and 16.
The CA intermediate exam features eight subjects across two groups, which include Accounting, Corporate and Other Laws, Cost and Management Accounting, Taxation in Group 1. Advanced Accounting, Auditing and Assurance, Enterprise Information Systems and Strategic Management, Financial Management, and Economics for Finance in Group 2.
On the other hand, the CA final exam which also has two groups includes Financial Reporting, Strategic Financial Management, Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics, and Corporate and Economic Laws in Group 1 while Group 2 includes examination on Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation, Electives [(A) Risk Management(B) Financial Services and Capital Market(C) International Taxation(D) Economic Laws(E) Global Financial Reporting Standards(F) Multidisciplinary Case Study], Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation, and Indirect Tax Laws (Part I: Goods and Service Tax Part II: Customs and FTP).
What is the passing criteria to clear ICAI CA exams?
The passing criteria includes a minimum of 40% in each individual paper and a minimum of 50% overall in each group.
Who were CA Final toppers 2023
MADHUR JAIN: 619/800 marks or 77.38 per cent
SANSKRUTI ATUL PAROLIA: 599/800 marks or 74.88 per cent
TIKENDRA KUMAR SINGHAL, RISHI MALHOTRA: 590/800 marks or 73.75 per cent
Official statement from ICAI on Final and Inter results
The official notice of ICAI reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."
Who were last year's Inter toppers
JAY DEVANG JIMULIA: 691/800 marks or 86.38 per cent
BHAGERIA TANAY: 688/800 marks or 86 per cent
RISHI HIMANSHUKUMAR MEVAWALA: 668/800 marks or 83.50 per cent
Will the Merit list be released?
The merit list will be released today along with the results.
What is the time of result announcement?
The specific time of release of the results has not been officially confirmed, however, media reports suggest that results will be declared by 11 am.
Steps to check Inter and Final results
To check result on the official website, follow the below mentioned steps:
Step 1: Click on icai.nic.in
Step 2: Now Click on relevant exam link as displayed.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number as asked. Fill out the captcha code and then press the submit button.
Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen for you to check.
Step 5: Save a copy or print out the details for future use
Official website link to check result
Candidates can check their score card on the below mentioned official website:
1. icai.org
2. icai.nic.in
Credentials required to check result
To check the CA Inter and Final results, candidates need to enter their registration numbers and roll numbers after logging in to the official website.
ICAI to announce results today on icai.nic.in
