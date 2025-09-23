CA January Exam 2025: ICAI releases examination datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the datesheet for the January 2025 CA examination, including Final, Inter, and Foundation exam dates. The details of the examination are available on the official ICAI website, icai.org.

CA January Exam 2025 — Dates The final examination for group 1 will be conducted on January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, while group 2 will be held on January 11, 13, and 16, 2025, according to the schedule.

The intermediate course exam for group 1 has been scheduled for January 6, 8, and 10, 2025, and group 2 for January 12, 15, and 17, 2025.

The foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2025.

The international taxation-assessment test will take place on 13 and 16 January 2025, and the insurance and risk management technical exam will be held on 9, 11, 13, and 16 January 2025.

There is no examination scheduled for Wednesday, January 14 2026, due to Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal festivals celebrated across India.

CA January Exam 2025 — Duration Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination last 2 hours each, while Paper 6 of the Final Examination and all papers of the International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT—AT) are 4 hours each. All the other examinations will be conducted for 3 hours. The exam will be held in a single shift, which is 2 pm to 5 pm or 2 pm to 6 pm, depending on the exam duration.

Also Read | ICAI caps number of tax audits accountants can do

CA January Exam 2025 — Registration dates The registration process for the ICAI CA January exam will begin on November 3, with the deadline for submission on November 16, 2025. The last date for submission of examination application form with a late fee is November 19, 2025.