ICAI CA September 2025 result likely to be announced in first week of November. Details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results of the CA September 2025 exams in the first week of November. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the official ICAI website using their roll number and registration number.

When are the results expected? While ICAI has not yet confirmed the official date, several social media posts have hinted at possible result timelines. According to a post on X by CCM and ICAI member Rajesh Sharma, the results “may be released in the first week of November 2025.”

In its official guidance notes for the CA September 2025 session, ICAI stated that “the result is likely to be declared in November 2025.”

Similarly, Chartered Accountant Nitin Chawla mentioned in a post that “ICAI will announce the CA September 2025 results on November 6, 2025 (tentative date).”

When will the official notification be released? The official notification for the CA September 2025 result date and time is expected in the last week of October 2025. It will include detailed information for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams — including result dates, timing, official websites, and steps to check results.

What were the CA September 2025 exam dates? Course level exam dates

CA Foundation September 16, 18, 20 & 22, 2025

CA Intermediate Group 1: September 4, 7 & 9, 2025

Group 2: September 11, 13 & 15, 2025

CA Final Group 1: September 3, 6 & 8, 2025

Group 2: September 10, 12 & 14, 2025

How to check ICAI CA September 2025 results? Once the results are announced, candidates can follow these steps to view and download their ICAI scorecards:

Visit the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in

Click on the “CA Foundation/Inter/Final” result link on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the CA September 2025 result login portal.

Enter your roll number, registration number, and the text shown in the box.

Submit the details to view your CA September 2025 result.