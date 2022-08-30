Campus wokeness harms America around the world

If foreign students become harder to attract, the financial pressures on American higher ed can only grow. But there is another issue. The historical world mission of the American university has been to share the values of liberal society and liberal education across barriers of race, sex and class around the world. For more than 150 years American universities and colleges have educated generation after generation of international leaders in the values of democracy and the atmosphere of free discussion of even the most controversial ideas. This immersion has done more to promote the values of democracy and toleration globally than all the efforts of all the professional “democracy promoters" in all the government bureaucracies and nongovernmental organizations around the world.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}