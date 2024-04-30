Canada brings in new ‘student work policy’, limits work time to 24 hours per week; Check details here
The policy change, announced by Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will see the end of the temporary allowance for students to work more than 20 hours per week off campus on April 30, 2024. Starting this fall, students will be permitted to work up to 24 hours per week
Canada is set to implement new regulations governing the off-campus work hours for international students, aiming to strike a balance between academic focus and employment opportunities.
