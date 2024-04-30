Canada is set to implement new regulations governing the off-campus work hours for international students, aiming to strike a balance between academic focus and employment opportunities.

The policy change, announced by Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will see the end of the temporary allowance for students to work more than 20 hours per week off campus on April 30, 2024. Instead, starting this fall, students will be permitted to work up to 24 hours per week.

“Working off campus helps international students gain work experience and offset some of their expenses. As international students arrive in Canada, we want them to be prepared for life here and have the support they need to succeed.

“However, first and foremost, people coming to Canada as students must be here to study, not work. We will continue working to protect the integrity of our student program." Miller said in a statement.

In a press statement, the Government of Canada said that students who come to Canada must study. As such, allowing students to work up to 24 hours per week will ensure they focus primarily on their studies, while having the option to work, if necessary.

"Students with a scheduled academic break can continue working unlimited hours during the summer session. These policy changes were made citing needs of students, policies in other countries and research outcomes as it notes “academic outcomes suffer the more a student works while studying."

The new changes aim to strike appropriate balance between academics and work life such that students are open to the option to work if the need arises without compromising academic outcomes, Miller's statement said.

